Vishal Bhardwaj delays film over Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone’s bad health

Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone are suffering from bad health. Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone are suffering from bad health.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s next project with Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan has been pushed back by the director. The decision comes in wake of the bad health of the lead actors of his film. The Haider director took to his Facebook account to inform movie buffs about the latest development. Also, in his post, Bhardwaj divulged details about the upcoming film and revealed the names of Deepika and Irrfan’s characters too as he signed off.

“I am pushing back the film by a few months as both of my lead actors are down with different health problems. Irrfan is down with jaundice and it will take him a few weeks to recover and Deepika Padukone’s back problem which had previously developed during the shooting of Padmaavat has now resurfaced. Her role in the film is very physically demanding and the doctor has advised her not to do any strenuous work for a couple of months,” wrote Bhardwaj.

Irrfan Khan, who was supposed to attend the trailer launch of his upcoming film Blackmail on Thursday, took to his Twitter handle to inform his fans about his health. He tweeted, “Black male has turned yellow !! Down with sudden attack of jaundice. Was looking forward to meeting my friends in media on the trailer launch of #BLACKमेल , but will have to wait for this to pass.”

Black male has turned yellow !! Down with sudden attack of jaundice. Was looking forward to meeting my friends in media on the trailer launch of #BLACKमेल , but will have to wait for this to pass. — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 21, 2018

Several reports suggest that Bhardwaj’s next is based on the life of gangster Sapna Didi. Clearing the air around it, the filmmaker wrote, “I would also like to clear that the film is still untitled and is not based on Rahima Khan/Sapna Didi’s life. Yes, it’s a takeoff from the story Femme Fatale from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai but as we worked on this idea, the story and screenplay have taken on a new identity and shape which is nowhere close to the above-mentioned names. Hence, it’s definitely not a biopic.”

Read Vishal Bhardwaj’s post here:

Signing off the Rangoon director sent love to Deepika and Irrfan and addressed them by their character names. “Sending pyaar and duaaen to my Ustara and Afshan,” read the last line of Bhardwaj’s FB post. Vishal Bharadwaj and Irrfan have earlier worked together on Maqbool and Saat Khoon Maaf. Also, Deepika and Irrfan shared the screen in 2015 release Piku.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd