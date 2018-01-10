Vishal Bhardwaj on working with Deepika Padukone: The camera loves her

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan are set to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next. Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan are set to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next.

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan wowed the audience with their chemistry in Shoojit Sircar’s hit 2015 film Piku. So, there is a lot of excitement around the duo’s second on-screen outing in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming directorial.

Vishal Bhardwaj on Tuesday launched a song “Sakhi Ri” from Kay Kay Menon starrer Vodka Diaries. The song is crooned by his wife Rekha Bhardwaj.

In a media interaction after the event, when Bhardwaj was asked about his film with Deepika and Irrfan, the ace filmmaker expressed his excitement to work with the two talented actors.

Vishal Bhardwaj said, “I had written the script a couple of years back and now I am directing it. I am totally looking forward to working with Deepika (Padukone). I have loved the work she has done and she is so beautiful. The camera loves her. And with Irrfan (Khan), I am doing a full feature film after a very long time. After Maqbool, I have worked with him briefly in Saat Khoon Maaf and Haider. So, I am quite excited that I am getting to do a full film with Irrfan.”

While Vishal Bhardwaj and Irrfan Khan have worked together before, this project marks Vishal Bhardwaj and Deepika Padukone’s maiden collaboration.

