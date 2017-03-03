Virender Sehwag a great player, take my harsh words back: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar, however, praised cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who had said that the recent events have left him with a sense of disappointment. Javed Akhtar, however, praised cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who had said that the recent events have left him with a sense of disappointment.

Javed Akhtar came under fire when he in a series of tweets took a dig at Virender Sehwag for latter’s comments on Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur. Now the Bollywood lyricist has called Virender a great player. Javed wrote, “Since Sehwag undoubtedly a great player has clarified he was just being facetious n is not anti Gurmehar I take back my rather harsh words.”

Javed earlier called Virender “a hardly literate player” after cricketer trolled Gurmehar. Gurmehar was in news for her campaign “I am not afraid of ABVP” that went viral. Later the cricketer clarified himself saying that his social media was not intended to bully anyone.

Javed, however, praised cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who had said that the recent events have left him with a sense of disappointment.”My respect for Gautam Gambhir who with out any fear of trolls and right-wing extremists has stood for Gurmehar’s freedom of expression. Bravo,” he wrote. “So many war veterans and retired army officers have supported Gurmehar’s statement but perhaps they are not nationalist enough for some,” Akhtar added.

Among many who responded to Javed Akhtar’s comment was filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. He took to Twitter to take a dig at Akhtar’s comment and say he maybe Class 6th fail but nobody can stop him from expressing his opinion. “Sir Lack of education has nothing to do with freedom of expression. I am a 6th fail student, still, nobody can stop me from expressing my views.”

Gurmehar, 20, the daughter of army martyr Captain Mandeep Singh and a student of Lady Sri Ram College, had started the campaign following the violence at Ramjas College. She withdrew from her social media campaign after allegedly receiving threats.

