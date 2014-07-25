Virat Kohli’s relation with Anushka Sharma has not affected his game: Coach

Virat’s recent performance in the last two Test matches against England have been dismal.

Cricketer Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has said that the cricketer’s relationship with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has not affected his game as the player is aware about his priorities.

Rajkumar Sharma, who has known Virat since he was 10 years old, says that Virat is aware of his priorities and his focus is only on the game. “Let me assure one and all that Virat knows what his priorities are. His focus is only on his game.”

Defending the cricketer, he said that Virat is entitled to share his thoughts with a ‘friend’ to relax.

He said: “Also he is a 25-year-old boy who knows what he is doing. He is mature enough to handle his personal life. If he feels relaxed by sharing his thoughts with a friend, he is entitled to do that and it will certainly not affect his game.”

Virat’s relation with Anushka Sharma has come under a lot of scrutiny. In fact, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had also gone ahead to organise a ‘swayamwar’ for Virat Kohli during the opening ceremony of Indian Premiere League 7.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also left no stone unturned to wheedle out the truth from Anushka when he hosted her on ‘Koffee With Karan’. Anushka had denied dating the cricketer, however, Karan Johar and the media remain doubtful! (With PTI inputs)

