Virat Kohli on his special moment with Anushka Sharma: It was beautiful for I could share it with her. Watch video

In this fast moving world where even dating is done via apps, and break ups are common, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s sweet romance are keeping our faith in love alive. Both of them are quite successful in their respective careers, but always make time for each other. During a recent interview, Virat Kohli voluntarily shared about a candid moment he had with Anushka Sharma during one of his matches and you can almost notice a sweet shy smile candidly crossing his face while talking about her.

“I was in Mohali and there was a test series going on. I was with Anushka then, she had come to visit me. Surprisingly, when I was made Test Captain, then also she was in Melbourne with me. That was a very special moment we shared together,” said Virat Kohli.

“During the Mohali incident, they had spoken to me already. When I hung up the phone and told her, for me it was like a flashback..From the moment I started playing in my academy till the Mohali game. I was emotional, I was in tears because I had never thought that I will see this day. What was more beautiful was that, I was able to share it with Anushka. It was something that I will always remember,” he added later.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted together at the screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Although they still maintain the ‘we are just good friends’ tag on their relationship, fans probably don’t mind at all, as long as they just decide to be with each other and share such sweet moments.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sajal, where she will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She has teamed up with the superstar again for her Aanand L Rai’s untitled film.

Anushka and Virat have been rock solid ever since they reconciled after a brief break-up. They have often been spotted together and rang in New Year with their families as well. They attended Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s engagement celebrations together and were a part of Yuvraj Singh’s wedding with Hazel Keech too. We recently saw them at the premiere of Sachin A Billion Dreams too. Even when they were taking a break from each other, Virat had taken a stand against trolls slamming Anushka. Now we wish that Anushka speaks about Virat too.

