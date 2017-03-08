Virat Kohli has a message for Anushka Sharma, his mom on International Women’s Day. See pic

International Women’s Day: Virat Kohli wished Anushka Sharma a happy women’s day. International Women’s Day: Virat Kohli wished Anushka Sharma a happy women’s day.

On Valentine Day, Virat Kohli had finally put the cat out of the bag and admitted his relationship with Anushka Sharma. Now, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Indian cricketer has yet again posted a special message for two strongest women in his life, one, of course, is his mother but the other is none other than Anushka Sharma. The Indian cricket captain posted a cute picture with his mother and his girlfriend, along with which he wrote, “Happy women’s day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms ❤#happywomenday.” The message comes a day after Virat pulled off a win against Australia.

Well, he is right. Anushka is indeed changing norms in the industry. She has become the youngest woman producer who is putting her name on some path-breaking films. And now, she is yet again pulled up the socks for her film, Phillauri, in which the actor plays a ghost. What is to be noted is the fact that Virat is fearlessly embracing his relationship, especially in the recent time. Last time when he wrote a special message for Anushka on Valentine’s Day, we all were agog to know if the actor would have something to say in return. Now, we are back to the same situation. We hope she soon posts something in response to Virat’s love.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy in promotions of her film and Virat is busy with the ongoing cricket series. Both are doing really well in their respective careers and have been turning heads with their performances as well as their appearances together on the different occassion. Virat’s comtemporaries – Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and many others — have already tied the knot. We are waiting for the moment when Anushka and Virat would make their relationship official.

