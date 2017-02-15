Virat Kohli expressed his love for Anushka Sharma, this Phillauri song can be Anushka’s answer. Watch Dum Dum teaser

Phillauri actor Anushka Sharma rather gave an indirect reply by sharing her upcoming film’s song lyrics, which seems to be an apt answer to Virat Anushka Sharma’s post. Phillauri actor Anushka Sharma rather gave an indirect reply by sharing her upcoming film’s song lyrics, which seems to be an apt answer to Virat Anushka Sharma’s post.

The day belongs to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. It began with Virat finally taking to social media to confess his love for Anushka. He put to rest all the rumours around this adorable couple by posting, “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma.” And while we kept waiting for Anushka to say a yes to Virat in a similar loving manner, the Phillauri actor rather gave an indirect reply by sharing her upcoming film’s song lyrics, which seems to be an apt answer to Virat’s post.

The lyrics of Phillauri’s new song “Dum Dum” read as – “Dum Dum uthti hai dua, sau pankh laga tere naam ke, mera dil fakira ho gya, chal diya wo tere dham pe.” Isn’t it a perfect reply from Anushka’s end?

Anushka shared “Dum Dum” teaser with the caption, “The first Sufi love song of this year #DumDum from #Phillauri will be out tom. Can’t wait for you to see it. @OfficialCSFilms @foxstarhindi.”

Watch Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Phillauri’s Sufi love song Dum Dum teaser here:

The first Sufi love song of this year #DumDum from #Phillauri will be out tom. Can’t wait for you to see it. @OfficialCSFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/8osjeKUCUw — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 15, 2017

We need to wait for the song, which will be the first track from Phillauri, to release tomorrow. We are guessing the song has been sung by Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh himself, who also stars in the film.

Anushka Sharma was in news few days back, after some reports emerged that Virat Kohli had a big role in Anushka’s second home production Phillauri. The 29-year-old actor slammed all rumours calling them ‘bogus claims.’

She then posted, “I am more than capable of producing and promoting my own films.”

Anushka-Virat met each other in 2013. They were spotted together at various places and in no time sparked rumours about dating each other. But Virat’s latest post is ‘the’ answer to this love story we all have been waiting for. Meanwhile, Phillauri’s new song aptly celebrates Anushka and Virat’s love story too.

We really look forward to more pictures and updates from Anushka and Virat.

