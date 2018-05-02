Anushka Sharma thanks Virat Kohli for making her birthday special

Anushka Sharma celebrated her 30th birthday with husband Virat Kohli in Bengaluru. Anushka Sharma celebrated her 30th birthday with husband Virat Kohli in Bengaluru.

Anushka Sharma turned a year older on Tuesday with husband Virat Kohli by her side. The much-sought-after couple was in Bengaluru as Kohli had a match against Mumbai Indians there and Anushka took a break from work to be with him. The day became even more special with Virat’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore winning the match. Post-match, the two celebrated together and the Sui Dhaaga actor shared a photo from the celebration. She thanked the “bestest, kindest, bravest man in the world” for making the day a memorable one for her.

“Best birthday with the bestest, kindest, bravest man in the world . Love you for making it so special my love ❤ !” read the caption of Anushka’s Instagram post. Being a loving husband that he is, Virat wished his lovely wife on social media with the sweetest message. He wrote, “Happy B’day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you ♥️” Not only this, he even dedicated RCB’s win on Tuesday to Anushka. In the post-match presentation, the Indian skipper said, “My wife is here, it’s her birthday and it’s a little birthday gift for her. I’m glad she could enjoy the win watching from here & it’s very special to achieve 2 points in front of her.”

Also read| Virat Kohli wishes Anushka Sharma on 30th birthday, actor reveals her plan for the year

Also read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli watch Avengers Infinity War

Earlier in the day, Anushka revealed her big plan for the coming year. She will be building an animal shelter outside Mumbai so that her ‘fellow living beings’ get “equal rights, equal care and equal love.” In her post the actor wrote, “This has been my calling for years now and my dream is finally coming true. I will seek your time, support and advice to make this home a place that looks after fellow living beings with utmost care and compassion – all in due course of time. Until then, I seek your blessings and your prayers.”

Read Anushka’s full post here:

On the work front, Anushka has Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju releasing on June 29 and she is currently busy filming Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga and Aanand L Rai’s Zero.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd