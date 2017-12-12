Here’s everything you need to know about Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walked down the aisle in a closed ceremony with only their families and close friends in attendance. The two chose to keep their special day an intimate affair and flew to Italy to take the wedding vows. Now, after them making the official announcement about their wedding, the fans of the duo are awaiting their return to India. And it seems their wait will not be too long, as the newlyweds will soon reach the capital. Not only this, the invitations for their wedding reception on December 21 at the Durbar Hall, Taj Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi has already been sent.

A photo of the invitation card of their Delhi reception has gone viral on social media. It is being said that the couple has organised a gala reception in the capital for their relatives. The one for the people from the cricket and the film industry will take place in Mumbai later on December 26. The Mumbai reception is expected to be a starry affair with big names from both the industries being in attendance.

Considering how Anushka and Virat added the fun element to Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech and Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge wedding ceremonies with their dance performances and how their ‘Bhangra’ videos went viral, Virushka fans would be eagerly waiting for them to shake a leg as husband and wife for the first time at their wedding reception.

Post the reception, the newlyweds will be flying to South Africa where the Indian cricket captain will prep up for the upcoming series and will also spend some quality with his wife at the picturesque locales of the foreign land. Anushka will return on the sets of Aanand L Rai’s film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the first week of January.

