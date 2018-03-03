Virat Kohli’s verdict on Anushka Sharma’s Pari: My wife’s best work ever

Virat Kohli watched Anushka Sharma starrer Pari a day before its release. Virat Kohli watched Anushka Sharma starrer Pari a day before its release.

Anushka Sharma’s third home production Pari hit the screens on Holi. The horror drama has Anushka in an avatar which no A-lister in Bollywood has donned in recent times. Shedding her grace, elegance and beauty, the actor is an evil spirit Rukhsana in the anti-fairy tale. While the critics have found the script of the film to be weak, Anushka’s efforts have found a special mention and for all, she is the saviour of Pari’s sinking boat. Apart from the film critics, it is husband Virat Kohli for whom the horror drama is his wife’s “best work ever.”

Indian skipper Virat who has just returned from South Africa after sealing both the One Day and T20 series against the Proteas watched Pari a night before it released. Virat along with Anushka’s family attended the special screening organised by the makers. Like a proud husband, he tweeted his views about the movie. He tweeted, “Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife’s best work ever! 🤩 One of the best films I’ve seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma ♥”

Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife’s best work ever! 🤩 One of the best films I’ve seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma ♥️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 2, 2018

Before the release of the film, Virushka fans saw the doting husband promoting his wife’s upcoming project. From sharing posters to the trailer of the film, Virat did all that it takes to spread the word about a film. Sharing the trailer, he wrote, “Can’t wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I’m blown away already ❤. Can’t wait 😃❤ @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailer.” Also, reminding his fans about Pari release, he shared the teaser with the caption, “Here’s a REMINDER. This is not a fairytale. #PariTeaser @AnushkaSharma @OfficialCSFilms Love it ♥”

Can’t wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I’m blown away already ❤. Can’t wait 😃❤ @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailerhttp://t.co/6zbPAbzlFD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 15, 2018

Just like Virat, we have earlier seen Anushka being appreciative of Virat’s performance on the cricket field. Every time the Indian skipper scored a ton, wife Anushka took to her social media to show how proud she is of her husband.

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story. Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story.

Virushka’s tweets and Instagram posts for each other have definitely left every single heart longing for a happily ever after.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd