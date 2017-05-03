Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma leave for vacation. Is it a private celebration for Anushka’s birthday? See pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the airport. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the airport.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have all of India’s attention and ours too. This cricket-meets-Bollywood couple makes new even when it is something as innocuous as Anushka leaving a comment on Virat’s Instagram post. And this time, days after the Bollywood star celebrated her birthday, her cricketer boyfriend seems to have whisked her off for a vacation.

Both Virat and Anushka were seen at the airport, leaving for an unknown destination. Given that Anushka just celebrated her birthday, it is a no-brainer that the speculations are rife they are off to one of their famous vacations. The two had welcomed the New Year at a retreat at Uttarakhand as media went berserk wondering if they were getting engaged.

Taking to social media, Virat had said about his lady love on Valentine’s Day, “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me. @anushkasharma.” While the couple has refused to talk about their relationship, Virat is effusive about Anushka on social media. It seems the reticent Anushka is ready to talk about them as well. Recently, when Virat was having a #breakthebeard talk with his teammates, Anushka jumped in and told the Indian cricket captain that he cannot. It started when Virat posted a picture of himself with a caption that read, “Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but iam not ready to break the beard yet. Great job on the makeovers though. Kudos.” Anushka wrote a message on this, “You cannot,” to which Virat sweetly said “Okay!” with heart emojis to spare.

Recently, there has been buzz that Virat might be ready to pop the questions to Anushka but we will believe it when Virat says it. Till then, this love story has us absorbed.

