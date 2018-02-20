Virat Kohli has a special message for ‘his one and only’ Anushka Sharma. See photo

Virat Kohli posts an adorable photo with Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli posts an adorable photo with Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in different parts of the world since January. While Virat is busy playing against the Proteas in South Africa, Anushka has her hands full with her home production Pari releasing on March 2. Amidst the busy schedule, Virat has taken out time to profess his love to his wife Anushka with an adorable photo. The caption of the photo reads, “My one and only! ♥😇♥.” The post comes after him crediting Anushka for his commendable performance in the ODI series India played against South Africa. He then said, “It has been a rollercoaster till now. People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that.”

It is not only Virat who has been indulged in some public display of affection. Every time the Indian skipper has scored a century, Anushka has shared a picture of him, applauding him for his performance with the caption, “What a guy”. Virat and Anushka have been married for more than two months now but their every post for each other creates a frenzy among many Virushka fans.

Recently, after the release of Pari trailer, Virat appreciated Anushka’s work and shared the trailer on his Twitter handle. He then tweeted, ““Can’t wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I’m blown away already ❤. Can’t wait 😃❤ @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailer.”

