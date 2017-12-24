Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan wishes Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma a ‘long life’

The veteran Punjabi singer was overwhelmed with the love showered upon him by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The veteran Punjabi singer was overwhelmed with the love showered upon him by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, who performed at the reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the national capital, has wished the couple a “long life”.

“I came to shower my love on them, but they showered more love on me. ‘Mein dillon ardaas karda ke Rab hamesha enha dovan nu khush rakhey teh buriyan nazran toh bachakey rakhey’ (From the botton of my heart I wish that the couple stay blessed and may God protect them from all the negativity). May you have a long life, Virat and Anushka,” Maan posted.

The star cricketer and Bollywood actor hosted a glamorous wedding reception at the Taj Palace on Thursday, with Maan singing their favourite song Sajna ve sajna.

The couple tied the knot on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy and this was the first of two receptions which were hosted. There will be another reception for Bollywood celebrities and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.

The reception held at the Durbar Hall of Taj Diplomatic Enclave saw many political heavyweights join in the celebrations but possibly none bigger than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. Virat and Anushka had met and extended the reception invite to PM Modi which was duly accepted. The PM also went up the stage to wish the newly weds and then posed for a picture with the couple before being joined in by the families. Other attendees included Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan.

