Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli engagement video is a proof of them being die-hard romantics

Before taking the weddiong vows, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchanged the rings. (Photo: Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram) Before taking the weddiong vows, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchanged the rings. (Photo: Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma not only had a colourful and fun-filled wedding but also, the two bound in love made sure to solemnize their relationship according to Indian traditions and culture. Before taking the ‘saat pheras’ at a dreamy location in Italy, Virushka (as their fans lovingly address then) exchanged the rings and committed to being with each other in their good and bad in life at the engagement ceremony.

After Virat and Anushka made the announcement of their wedding on their respective Twitter handles, social media went berserk with the photos and videos of the duo from Italy. After some candid clicks from the D-day came a series of pictures from their engagement ceremony where the would-be bride Anushka chose to wear a red velvet saree designed by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and the would-be groom Virat looked dapper in his three-piece suit.

In the videos, that went viral on several social media platforms, first Virat put the ring on Anushka’s finger followed by the Pari actor doing it. But it didn’t happen just like that. After exchanging the rings, in one of the most romantic gestures, the Indian skipper kissed his ladylove and hugged her. The smile on the face of this cricketer-actor couple was one not to be missed.

Watch | Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma exchange rings.

After watching such lovely moments from the pre-wedding celebrations and the D-Day, all the Virushka fans are waiting for the newlyweds to return to India where they have organised a reception party for friends and family, first in Delhi on December 21 and then in Mumbai on December 26. Post all the celebrations, it is being said that Anushka and Virat will celebrate the New Year together and then will return to their work. Also, it is being said that Anushka might accompany Virat to his South Africa tour.

