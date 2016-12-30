Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are not getting engaged. Virat ends all confusion

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have dismissed rumours that they are getting engaged on January 1. The speculation started after the couple were spotted vacationing together in Uttarakhand. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have dismissed rumours that they are getting engaged on January 1. The speculation started after the couple were spotted vacationing together in Uttarakhand.

After days of fevered speculation that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will get engaged on January 1 in Uttarakhand’s Narendranagar, the couple has come out and dismissed the rumours. Taking to Twitter, Virat wrote, “we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to, we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2) (2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :).” Anushka also retweeted Virat’s statement.

The couple took off to a luxury resort in Uttarakhand after a successful year for both of them. While the couple shared pictures and videos of their stay there, soon rumours of engagement started doing the rounds. When they were seen visiting a local ashram, the buzz only got stronger.

WATCH VIDEO | Cricketer Virat Kohli Squashes Engagement Rumors With Anushka Sharma

When Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan along with the Ambani family flew into Uttarakhand, speculations got stronger that they were there to attend Virat and Anushka’s engagement. Accompanied by family friends industrialist Anil Ambani and his wife Tina, the Bachchans arrived at the Jolly Grant airport Friday afternoon and headed straight to Hotel Ananda in Narendranagar about 17 kms from Rishikesh where Virat and Anushka have been staying since last Saturday.

Indianexpress.cm on Friday tried to confirm the news from Yash Raj Film (YRF), under whose banner Anushka has given many hits, and they clearly rubbished the reports. “No, the reports of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s engagement is just not true and there are no such plans of the duo to our knowledge,” said a source.

And now that a confirmation has arrived from Virat himself, we hope that this much-in-love couple can now have a peaceful vacation. Though we love to see the duo together, we will be waiting to see more of them together during this New Year celebrations. We have already been getting a steady stream of photos and videos from their idyllic gateway, some courtesy the stars themselves.

Check Virat Kohli’s tweets:

” we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

We also got the exclusive picture of the Sultan actor Anushka, as she performed a ritual in Dehradun. Earlier, we saw a picture where Anushka and Virat were seen posing with a priest.

See Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s other latest pictures from the vacation:

Amitabh Bachchan at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant airport.

Took this at Dehradun airport today , Virat, Anuskha, Anil ambani celebrating New year in resort near Rishikesh @KlasraRauf @MunibaKamal pic.twitter.com/PJcBN0kAvZ — Ajuyal (@Andyj1673) December 29, 2016

Ananda hotel sources have confirmed that the Bachchan family and their friends have their bookings till January 1. Security around the hotel has been beefed up in view of the stay of the big celebrities there, Narendranagar Police station in-charge, Mohammad Akram said. Anushka has her roots in Dehradun where her grandmother Urmila Sharma still lives.

The actress and Virat, both 28, have confined themselves to their hotel accommodation since their hush-hush arrival here last Saturday. They are said to have visited an ashram at Ambuwala village in Pathri area of Haridwar district on Tuesday to offer prayers. Fans have camped near the hotel to get a glimpse of their favourite stars from Bollywood and the cricketing world. Virat-Anushka’s spiritual guru and head of Haridwar-based Anant dham Swami Anant Maharaj paid them a visit at the hotel in the afternoon.

