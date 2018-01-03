Anushka Sharma is the perfect travel partner for Virat Kohli, see their latest photo

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Cape Town. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Cape Town.

After giving couple and marriage goals, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are now out with some real travel goals. The newlyweds, who are holidaying in Cape Town, South Africa, seem to be on a photo sharing spree. Just days after the couple rang in the New Year together and broke the internet with a selfie moment which both the actor and cricketer shared on their respective social media handles wishing their fans, Virat has posted a new click from the picturesque location, leaving many skipping a heartbeat again.

Anushka and Virat, fondly called ‘Virushka’ tied the knot in a secret and highly intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. After honeymooning in the snow-clad mountains of Europe, the two came down to India to throw two lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for their family and friends from the fraternity.

Virat took to Twitter and shared the new selfie with Anushka. But more than appreciating the scenic beauty of Cape Town, it was his adorable words for his wifey dear which caught our eyes. “Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only!” the Indian skipper wrote.

Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only! 👌❤ pic.twitter.com/1HHbK3Nt6z — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 3, 2018

See other photos of the couple from Cape Town

Wishing you all a very happy , healthy and prosperous new year ! Love and light to all ❤️✨pic.twitter.com/mV2vE595ji — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 1, 2018

Virat and Anushka with Akshay Kumar in Cape Town

Virushka wrapped up their wedding ceremonies before the New Year and left for South Africa to welcome 2018. Virat will be playing his upcoming matches later this month there. And before he does that, Anushka chose to be with her hubby for few days. The actor will be soon starting her pending Bollywood projects including Sui Dhaga and Pari soon.

