Virat Kohli wishes Anushka Sharma on 30th birthday: Happy B’day my love

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished his ladylove Anushka Sharma on her 30th birthday on Tuesday. The cricketer took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable click with the actor. Along with the photo, Virat wrote, “Happy B’day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you ♥️.” The two lovebirds have been spending a lot of time together courtesy the Indian Premier League (IPL). Anushka is often spotted cheering for husband Virat from the stands.

In the photo, we see Anushka taking a bite of the birthday cake in what looks like a hotel room which is all decorated with flower petals. Just like their other posts together, this one too has been showered with love and blessings by fans. This is Anushka’s first birthday after she tied the knot with Virat on December 11 in Italy. If reports are to be believed, the two stars will celebrate the day in Bengaluru with only close friends and family in attendance. Also, Virat has a match lined up against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli, who is more forthcoming of the two, often expresses his love for Anushka on his social media handles. A few days back, he shared a lovely click of himself posing with wife Anushka Sharma and captioned it, “Such a stunner, Love of my life! ♥️😍 @anushkasharma.”

On the work front, Anushka is busy with her two films – Zero and Sui Dhaaga. She will also be seen as a journalist in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role.

