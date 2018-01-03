Newlyweds Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli hang out with Akshay Kumar in Cape Town. See photos

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted with Akshay Kumar in Cape Town. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted with Akshay Kumar in Cape Town.

Ever since the news of two Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma being in Cape Town came out, their fans have been waiting for them to meet. And it finally happened. The fan pages of the most-loved couple of the country, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli yet again had pictures of them spending some quality time together before they return to their daily work routines. But this time accompanying the couple was Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, Akshay. From the looks of the pictures, it seems the Patiala House actors met for a lunch date in the foreign land.

Akshay flew to Cape Town with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara to ring in the festivities of Christmas and New Year and also to celebrate Twinkle’s 42nd birthday there. The PadMan star shared many pictures of his holidays on his social media accounts and looking at the love-loaded pictures of the power couple of Bollywood, it got difficult to say that Akshay and Twinkle have been married for over two decades.

See| Photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Akshay Kumar

Photos of Akshay and Twinkle from Cape Town

Anushka and Virat, after getting married on December 11 in Italy, went for their honeymoon to Finland. After returning, the couple hosted two receptions, one in Delhi on December 21 and another in Mumbai on December 26. Now, Virushka is in Cape Town, where the Indian skipper Virat will lead the Indian cricket team in three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s, beginning from January 5. The first match is scheduled to happen in Cape Town. Anushka might soon return to India to resume the shooting of Anand L Rai’s Zero and promote her home production Pari, slated to release on February 9, 2018.

Meanwhile, the internet is flooded with pictures and videos of Anushka chilling with husband Virat and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar. Also, the newlyweds well-aware of their fan following, wished all a happy new year by sharing an endearing click of themselves from the picturesque Cape Town and wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy , healthy and prosperous new year ! Love and light to all ❤️”

Not only this, a fan of Punjabi dance, Bhangra, Virat didn’t miss on showing off his moves in the foreign land. Joining him was his colleague and friend Shikhar Dhawan.

