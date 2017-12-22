Virushka wedding reception: Virat and Anushka reach Mumbai for another gala night. See photos

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma left Delhi early on Friday morning. The duo has reached Mumbai for their second reception there. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma left Delhi early on Friday morning. The duo has reached Mumbai for their second reception there.

After a night of glamorous extravaganza in the national capital, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have reached Mumbai for a star-studded reception on December 26. Earlier in the day, the newlyweds were spotted at the Delhi airport and now the photos of them leaving from the Mumbai airport with family have started doing the rounds. At the Mumbai airport, Anushka was seen with her parents Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma. Her brother Karnesh also accompanied her. Both Anushka and Virat chose to keep their airport look simple and comfortable.

The couple has zeroed in on The St. Regis hotel as their wedding reception venue in Mumbai and the crème de la crème of B-town is expected to be present at the celebrations of Virushka’s wedding. And celebs from the Hindi film industry have already expressed their excitement for the gala night.

Anushka got married to Virat in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy and her wedding surprised not only her fans but also her industry friends and colleagues. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor and many others wished the newlyweds a prosperous future. Mahesh Bhatt and Kunal Kohli even gave an insight into the invite of the Mumbai reception as they shared the clicks on their social media accounts.

They made it ! Our heartiest congratulations to Anushka & Virat. We pray that this love story goes on forever and ever. Amen !@imVkohli @anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/dk9sqm4WgU — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 13, 2017

@imVkohli@AnushkaSharma what a lovely invite. Everything about your wedding has been personal,classy & romantic. Just like you both. God bless. pic.twitter.com/OBHVp2dnE1 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) December 16, 2017

See photos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from the Mumbai airport.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

See photos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from the Delhi airport.

Photo: APH Images Photo: APH Images

Photo: APH Images Photo: APH Images

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Virat and Anushka went environment-friendly with the Mumbai invite as it had a plant sapling attached to it. This sapling on the invitation card reminded us of their planting a sapling together in Sri Lanka earlier in the year.

Apart from the Kohli and the Sharma family, the Delhi reception was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also, cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir came to wish Anushka and Virat. The evening was made even more special with the performance of noted Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan.

Post their Mumbai reception, the much-in-love couple will head to South Africa on December 27 with the Indian cricket team. She will return in January to promote her film Pari which is scheduled to release on February 9, 2018.

