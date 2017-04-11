Vir Das: US tour was an experience like no other, with unexpected response

Vir Das has also been signed by Netflix for a comedy show titled – Abroad Understanding that will release on April 25. Vir Das has also been signed by Netflix for a comedy show titled – Abroad Understanding that will release on April 25.

Actor-comedian Vir Das has returned to India from the first leg of his world tour which saw him perform in eight cities across the US. It was an experience “like no other”, he said. The world tour, which will be spread throughout this year, will have Vir visit over 21 countries.

Vir did 46 shows in eight US cities like Chicago and Los Angeles in February and March. The show in all sold over 20,000 tickets in its first leg and will soon begin its European leg in June.

Vir said in a statement: “It was an experience like no other. I have toured the US earlier, but this time it was even better as it was the first destination of my world tour.”

“The response was something I hadn’t expected and thus, it was even more satisfying. Now looking forward to the Europe leg of the tour in June.”

Meanwhile, Vir Das has also been signed by Netflix for a comedy show titled – Abroad Understanding that will release on April 25. It was mostly filmed in New York and New Delhi last year in November and will be streamed online.

The show will follow the likes of Kevin Hart, Louis CK, Aziz Ansari, Chris Rock, Bo Burnham, Bill Burr and Russel Peters. This show titled – Abroad Understanding will release on April 25.

Vir had shared the news with his fans through a statement recently. He said, “It’s all ready to go and it’s time to send some authentic Indian comedy out to its largest ever audience. I’ve worked on this project for over a year now and I hope people enjoy it. I think we’re gonna have some fun on this wave.” The actor also took to Twitter and confirmed the news saying, “April 25th it is! Save Date please :-) #Netflix.”

