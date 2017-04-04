Vir Das’s Netflix show Abroad Understanding to be released on April 25

Vir Das is doing a special comedy show for Netflix. Vir Das is doing a special comedy show for Netflix.

Actor-Comedian Vir Das has been signed by Netflix for a comedy show following the likes of Kevin Hart, Louis CK, Aziz Ansari, Chris Rock, Bo Burnham, Bill Burr and Russel Peters. This show titled – Abroad Understanding will release on April 25. The show was mostly filmed in New York and New Delhi last year in November and will be streamed on the Netflix.

“It’s all ready to go and it’s time to send some authentic Indian comedy out to its largest ever audience. I’ve worked on this project for over a year now and I hope people enjoy it. I think we’re gonna have some fun on this wave, “Vir Das said in a statement. The actor also took to Twitter and confirmed the news saying, “April 25th it is! Save Date please :-) #Netflix.”

April 25th it is! Save Date please :-) #Netflix pic.twitter.com/EqbIJlVrF7 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 4, 2017

Vir Das’s hilarious jokes have always been able to bring the smile on faces of people. The actor recently tweeted about board exams. “The reason I try and say something nice to kids about their boards is because someone said the same to me when I messed up… and it helped me when I was in a very rough place,” Vir tweeted.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were recently seen posing with Netflix Indian CEO Reed Hastings. Last year, Netflix and Shah Rukh joined hands. “The beginning of a long-term relationship between both companies and the first of its kind with any Indian film production company,” read a statement released by Netflix India. The deal covers several Shah Rukh’s films including Happy New Year, Dilwale and Om Shanti Om. This was the first kind of collaboration between Netflix and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

