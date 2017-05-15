Vir Das might include Pakistan in his international tour

Vir Das might do a show in Pakistan. Vir Das might do a show in Pakistan.

Comedian-actor Vir Das might do a show in Pakistan as part of his world tour which is currently underway.

He is busy with his tour for which he is set to visit 26 countries in 2018 and now owing to his Netflix special, Abroad Understanding, his fan base has grown. He is adding extra shows in Australia next week because the tour sold out in advance. The Netflix show, Abroad Understanding, caters to both the international and Indian audience. He has touched various sensitive topics like homophobia, racism and obviously the President of The United States of America, Donald Trump. The web show has put Vir Das in the league with the big guns like Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart, and Jerry Seinfeld who are known globally for their comedy content.

Aborad Understanding is also the very first show that is being commissioned and streamed by Netflix globally with originally produced Indian content.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, he reasoned why stars in India are afraid of being politically incorrect.

“I don’t think people in power are the problem. People in power have a sense of humour. Those who worship them do not have a sense of humour. I have performed for politicians, I have performed for political people. They are all very witty, very intelligent.”

Hundreds of people from Pakistan have written to Vir to perform in their country for a one-time special show. Owing to the growing requests, Vir’s team is now working on a way to make it happen.

Talking about it in a statement, Vir said: “My Netflix special talked a little bit about us (India and Pakistan) putting our differences aside and extending friendship towards each other. I think a live show would be a wonderful manifestation of that. I hope it happens.”

