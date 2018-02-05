Vir Das becomes the first Indian comedian to get a doctorate honour

The graduation school of Indian actor-comedian Vir Das to honour him with a doctorate. The graduation school of Indian actor-comedian Vir Das to honour him with a doctorate.

Another feather has been added to the well decked up hat of Vir Das who recently became the first Indian comedian to have a comedy special on Netflix’s A Broad Understanding. Vir has now been honoured with a doctorate for his achievements in the world of performing arts.

Vir Das, who has graduated from Knox in Galesburg, Illinois has been conferred with the title by his former university making it a rare achievement for an actor-comedian. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in June 2018.

Talking about this honour Vir says, “Knox was this wonderful place that catered to kids like me who couldn’t otherwise afford to study in the US. They had an amazing faculty that made me love performing. They took an economics student and turned him into an actor and comedian. I’m not sure I’m even remotely deserving of this honour. They’ve had speakers like Obama and Clinton and I’m not sure what comparative wisdom I’m going to have to offer. But I’m gonna work hard to let the students know that there is a world of choices available to them if they just step out of their box. That’s what Knox did for me. It’s a cool full circle moment in life. And an honorary doctorate is fun. The wife is already calling me ‘Honorary Dr Das’ “.

With this, he also becomes the first alumnus since 1971 to serve as a commencement speaker for their annual commencement ceremony. In the past the list of speakers included the likes of ex-President Barrack Obama and actor Eva Longoria.

