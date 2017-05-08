Hope India starts a tradition of roasting political leaders like US: Vir Das

Actor-stand up comedian Vir Das recently launched his own Netflix special, titled Abroad Understanding. Actor-stand up comedian Vir Das recently launched his own Netflix special, titled Abroad Understanding.

Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj pulled no stops as he roasted US President Donald Trump at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner last week. He was, hence, lauded across the world, including by people in India with many film celebrities hailing the several jibes he took at the expense of Trump. Similarly, when Hollywood giant Meryl Streep slammed Trump on the Golden Globes stage in January, Bollywood stars didn’t stop raving about her. But both the occasions are reminders of the fact that even as Indian stars back international artistes for speaking their mind, they hold back when it is about socio-political issues back home.

Actor-stand up comedian Vir Das recently launched his own Netflix special, titled Abroad Understanding, which caters to both Indian and international audience, and so the topics he touched ranged from racism to homophobia to, of course, Trump. As the comedian sat down to talk about his special (which has been garnering acclaim) with indianexpress.com, he reasoned why stars here are afraid of being politically incorrect.

“I don’t think people in power are the problem. People in power have a sense of humour. Those who worship them do not have a sense of humour. I have performed for politicians, I have performed for political people. They are all very witty, very intelligent. There’s a big problem between following a politician, respecting a politician and following him. So, I think the majority of India respects a politician, but there’s a minority in India who worships them, and those people get upset when you crack jokes.”

The actor said that while there are many celebrities, who would love to express their opinions on things that matter, they are not allowed any space for that as people are always ready to pounce at them. “Celebrities should come forward and speak their mind. Anyone speaking their mind is a good thing. The essence of social media is that everyone is a critic, everyone is a genius, everyone is entitled and is writing 4000 words on everything. But it is a double-edged sword where being opinionated is very good, being celebrated for being opinionated is very good but it is limiting in a certain as well.”

Talking about how artistes need freedom so that they can send across a message, he says, “If you look at my special, there are many jokes which have a message, then there are some, which will make you uncomfortable and silent. then there are familiar things, jokes which you heard many times before because you need that also and then also you put really stupid jokes. To me a good comedy show has all of those things but when you read too much into it and you want every joke to convey a message then suddenly… The essence of this job is to be a clown, tripping and falling… So, you got to give artistes the freedom to do that as well especially opinionated artistes.”

So, in a scenario where the easiest thing to do is to offend someone, does he think a tradition like that in the White House, where one gets to roast the President, can ever happen in India? “That’s the tradition of the White House. The format is that you have to roast the President and the President will roast you back. It’s a beautiful tradition where the President and the fourth estate come together one evening and they acknowledge each other. He didn’t show up for the dinner but it was a great comedy piece. I hope something like this happens here. I don’t think it will be anytime soon but I would love to hope for it,” the actor answered.

As for his own special, Das is thrilled at the response and has already been planning something new with Netflix. “We were expecting a good response but this is insane. It has just been five days and I am already doing interviews because people are loving it. It is crazy. The special has struck a chord by the virtue of its context where we did go for it. We didn’t hold back. There was racism, homophobia, Kashmir, India-Pakistan and Trump. Everything we went for. In that sense, we struck a chord with people. I have been getting tremendous response from both India and abroad. That was the plan, I want to be known as global artiste. Also, Netflix is a great team to work with and we have been talking about something but it’s too early to talk about it.”

