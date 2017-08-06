VIP 2 star Kajol on Shivaay failure: Ajay Devgn is hard to break, has me by his side always

Kajol says Shivaay failure did not affect Ajay Devgn much. Kajol says Shivaay failure did not affect Ajay Devgn much.

If Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are the on-screen pair that gives you relationship goals, then Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s off-screen camaraderie is something that has set some high standards for marriage goals. The two have always stood for each other and last year’s controversy was a proof of how their institution of marriage is just growing stronger and going to stay the same despite anything that happens around them. Last year, Ajay Devgn’s production film Shivaay tanked when it locked horns with Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The clash might have changed a few dynamics in the industry, especially that of Karan Johar and Kajol, but the VIP 2 actor says that it did not affect Ajay much.

“Ajay did a good job as director and actor, and Abigail [Eames, co-actor] made me howl. But he is hard to break, and has me by his side, always,” Kajol told Mid-day. Kajol, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on August 5, shared that Ajay had once arranged a surprise birthday party, which is so unlike him but it was really special for her.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Kajol said, “I was on an outdoor shoot and I came back and he kept everything ready from the food to the flowers to inviting everyone. It was really sweet and touching because he knows I like to have people over. I was very happy because I know he is not someone to do all this but he organised this for me. I was really touched.”

The actor is gearing up for her Tamil come back with VIP 2, also starring Dhanush. The film is scheduled for August 11 release.

