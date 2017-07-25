VIP 2 Lalkar Hindi trailer: Kajol is a fiery corporate woman. Will Dhanush give in to her demands? Watch video

Kajol is returning to Tamil cinema after 20 years. Kajol is returning to Tamil cinema after 20 years.

Bollywood fans of Kajol, who were dying to know more about her upcoming Tamil film VIP 2, can now rejoice. The makers of the much-awaited movie have just released the Hindi dubbed trailer of Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2. This is Bollywood actor Kajol’s Tamil comeback after a hiatus of 20 years. Starring Dhanush in the lead, the film has been directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.

The Tamil trailer of VIP 2 was released in Mumbai last month amid fanfare. Fans saw Raghuvaran (Dhanush) returning in the sequel. He is now married to Amala Paul. While the two were seen much in love in the previous film, in VIP 2, they face marital adjustment issues. Actor Samuthirakani plays Dhanush’s father yet again. But unlike last time, when he was quite disapproving of his son, in VIP 2, he supports Dhanush towards what he feels is the right decisions in his life.

It is only when corporate honcho Vasundhara (Kajol) enters Raghuvaran’s life, things take a turn. Raghuvaran is a civil engineer who now owns a firm, only to face business conflicts with Vasundhara who wants to make his life miserable.

This, and a lot more of their friction is quite evident in the trailer. Will Raghuvaran fall prey to the corporate politics or stand on his own is what the film is about.

Both Kajol and Dhanush took to their Twitter handles to share the Hindi trailer of VIP 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted, “Awaiting the fiery confrontations… Here’s the Hindi trailer of #VIP2… Stars Dhanush, Kajol and Amala Paul.”

Awaiting the fiery confrontations… Here’s the Hindi trailer of #VIP2… Stars Dhanush, Kajol and Amala Paul. http://t.co/Y6syurlXqO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2017

During one of the promotions, Kajol had revealed how Dhanush and Soundarya had tricked her into doing VIP 2. “I was very nervous before I accepted the film because it’s difficult to speak and act in another language. Dhanush and Soundarya came over and they lied to their teeth, saying, ‘You should do the film because you won’t have to speak Tamil at all.’ But they proved me wrong on the first day when I got a long script with two scenes and huge dialogues. I didn’t know what to do with it. They said, ‘At least try’,” Kajol said.

VIP 2 had recently been pushed to August due to certification issues with the CBFC.

