Kajol on nepotism: It’s a moot point because every child wants to grow up and be like their parents

VIP 2 actor Kajol says nepotism is a moot point but feels people have succeeded in the film industry purely on the basis of talent and not due to their family lineage.

Recently at the IIFA awards, Varun Dhawan, along with hosts for the event, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan, mocked Rangoon actor Kangana Ranaut in the wake of the nepotism controversy. The trio was criticised on social media for the joke they made at the expense of the Queen actor and had to eventually apologise for the same.

In an interview, Kajol says there is nothing wrong if a child wants to be like his or her parents. “I think it is a debate brought on by two personalities (vip-2 kajol-on-nepotism-actor-chilren-want-to-be-like-parents-4768326referring to Karan and Kangana) who have decided to quote- unquote each other. I honestly think it’s a moot point because every child wants to grow up and be like their parents,” she says.

“Lawyers’ children grow up and become lawyers, and doctors’ children grow up and become doctors. And sometimes both of their children become actors.” Kajol, 42, who is the daughter of veteran actor Tanuja, feels it is only hard work which has made people in Bollywood successful. “It is an open world. It is a free space. Anybody can become anything that they want to become. The people who succeeded in the industry, and by example you can take any name you want, they have succeeded because of their talent and sheer hard work. “I don’t think all the people who have succeeded have that much to claim over their bloodline,” she says. The actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming Tamil film VIP 2 alongside Dhanush.

