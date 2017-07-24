VIP 2 actor Kajol all set to lauch her home production in September

Kajol is going to launch her production venture after VIP 2. Kajol is going to launch her production venture after VIP 2.

Kajol is all set to launch her home production in September and hopes to come up with a film early next year. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of her Tamil film VIP 2, says she was planning to foray into production for sometime but it got delayed. “My home production is finally starting. We’ll most probably be starting in September. And I’m excited about it.”

The actor, however, says she does not know what kind of projects she will be supporting. “I don’t do so many things. I do a little bit at a time. I’m happy with what I am. I think I have to have a balance in my life that I can’t do too much of anything and that includes work as well.” With VIP 2, also featuring Dhanush, the actor is returning to Tamil cinema after 20 years and she says there is a little pressure regarding how audience will respond to her performance. “Everybody has been so welcoming and supremely positive that makes me feel good but pressure is there because I’m wondering whether I have done a good job or not. It’s a different language so, there is this little bit of apprehension in me.” Directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, the film will be released in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telegu.

The news of VIP 2 being postponed recently took internet by the storm. The film’s director Soundarya Rajinikanth took to her official Twitter handle to confirm the same and wrote, “I extend my regrets to inform all Dhanush sir fans and cinema lovers that VIP2’s release is being pushed to the first half of August due to inevitable reasons. Thanks for all the patience and understanding. Will announce the confirmed release date very soon.”

