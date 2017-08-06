VIP 2 actor Dhanush: I am very happy right now with my work. I am a very secure actor

Dhanush doesn’t believe in competition and feels secure as an actor Dhanush doesn’t believe in competition and feels secure as an actor

South star Dhanush says he is a very secure actor and does not worry about reaching a stage in his career where he won’t be getting work. “I am very happy right now with my work. I am a very secure actor. I don’t think about whether I will get work tomorrow or not,” Dhanush told PTI.

“What is meant for me is mine and God will not give me anything less or more. I am not going to take anything with me when I am buried six feet under,” he says. The 34-year-old actor says he doesn’t believe in competition with his peers and rather focusses on doing his best with every film. “I don’t think competition is necessary for the film industry. There is no point in it. There has to be a reason for competition. Here in our profession, we all our winners if our film works well.

“I certainly compete with myself so that I can be better in my next film. I want to offer my best to the audience every time they come to watch my film,” he says. Dhanush is currently busy promoting his next film Velai Illa Pattadhari 2, also known also as VIP 2. It also stars Kajol and is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth. The Tamil comedy-drama is a sequel to the 2014 film Velaiilla Pattadhari.

“I have done promotional activities here (in Mumbai) before during Ranjhaana and Shamitabh. I know how it (promotions) works but I am not used to it. So it is tough.” He says the box office numbers are important to him. His last Hindi film release was Shamitabh, with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film bombed at the box office and Dhanush says the failure of the movie did hurt him. “I would be lying if I said that the box office numbers did not hurt me. I am very proud of that film and if given a choice, I would like to do it again. If you can make all the decisions right as an actor then every film will be successful at the box office. Sometimes we get it right, sometimes we don’t. Shamitabh is a great film and I am very proud of it,” he says.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App