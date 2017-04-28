#VinodKhanna

Vinod Khanna’s 10 Best Films

Vinod Khanna died of cancer on Thursday.

Written by Alaka Sahani | Published:April 28, 2017 5:41 am
vinod khanna, vinod khanna dead, vinod khanna cancer, RIP vinod khanna, akshay khanna, vinod khanna movies, MP vinod khanna, vinod khanna career, vinod khanna politics, indian express news, bollywood Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70. (Source: PTI)

Aan Milo Sajna (1970): Even as Rajesh Khanna ruled the silver screen back then, Vinod Khanna — cast as a villain opposite him — managed to grab the limelight. He plays the manipulative son of a wealthy widow who will go to any extent to acquire the family fortune.

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971): A major box-office success, this one had two good-looking men of the ’70s — Dharmendra and Khanna (pictured) — pitted against each other. The latter played the role of a dacoit and enjoyed less screen time compared to Dharmendra. Yet, Khanna was unforgettable.

Achanak (1973): Based on the KM Nanavati case, this was Khanna’s third under Gulzar’s direction. He was charming as a man in love with his wife and convincingly brought out his agony on finding that she is cheating on him.

Imtihan (1974): Khanna delivered one of his more understated yet moving performances in it. He plays a rich boy who chooses to become a lecturer and reform unruly students. One of the most inspirational melodies Ruk jaana nahin, was picturised on him.

Haath Ki Safai (1974): This one revolves around two brothers separated in childhood, and is full of cat-and-mouse sequences and action scenes. Yet, Khanna walked away with acclaim for the role of criminal with a heart of gold. Chitrahaar never got tired of playing Wada karle saajna featuring Khanna and Simi Garewal in their coolest bell-bottoms.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977): The biggest hit of the year had Khanna cast alongside Amitabh Bachhan and Rishi Kapoor. He still was a scene stealer.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978): It was not easy to be the supporting hero to Bachhan, who zips around town on a bike, moons about a lost love even as a beautiful courtesan tries to win his heart. Yet, Khanna, who is a do-gooder and goes out his way to help his friend, managed to win the the audience’s love.

Qurbani (1980): While Firoze Khan’s character was more flamboyant than that of Khanna’s, the latter was a delight to watch with his understated hotness. He plays a cool father to a young daughter. The character, where he put his friendship before his love, pulled at the heartstrings of the audience.

Chandni (1989): A major film following a five-year sabbatical, during which he joined the Osho commune. In the film, he does a Qurbani redux by sacrificing his love for friendship.

Dabangg (2010): He held his own as the mean and manipulative stepfather of Salman Khan who has a change of heart in the end.

