Vinod Khanna’s 10 Best Films

Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70. (Source: PTI) Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70. (Source: PTI)

Aan Milo Sajna (1970): Even as Rajesh Khanna ruled the silver screen back then, Vinod Khanna — cast as a villain opposite him — managed to grab the limelight. He plays the manipulative son of a wealthy widow who will go to any extent to acquire the family fortune.

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971): A major box-office success, this one had two good-looking men of the ’70s — Dharmendra and Khanna (pictured) — pitted against each other. The latter played the role of a dacoit and enjoyed less screen time compared to Dharmendra. Yet, Khanna was unforgettable.

Achanak (1973): Based on the KM Nanavati case, this was Khanna’s third under Gulzar’s direction. He was charming as a man in love with his wife and convincingly brought out his agony on finding that she is cheating on him.

Imtihan (1974): Khanna delivered one of his more understated yet moving performances in it. He plays a rich boy who chooses to become a lecturer and reform unruly students. One of the most inspirational melodies Ruk jaana nahin, was picturised on him.

Haath Ki Safai (1974): This one revolves around two brothers separated in childhood, and is full of cat-and-mouse sequences and action scenes. Yet, Khanna walked away with acclaim for the role of criminal with a heart of gold. Chitrahaar never got tired of playing Wada karle saajna featuring Khanna and Simi Garewal in their coolest bell-bottoms.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977): The biggest hit of the year had Khanna cast alongside Amitabh Bachhan and Rishi Kapoor. He still was a scene stealer.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978): It was not easy to be the supporting hero to Bachhan, who zips around town on a bike, moons about a lost love even as a beautiful courtesan tries to win his heart. Yet, Khanna, who is a do-gooder and goes out his way to help his friend, managed to win the the audience’s love.

Qurbani (1980): While Firoze Khan’s character was more flamboyant than that of Khanna’s, the latter was a delight to watch with his understated hotness. He plays a cool father to a young daughter. The character, where he put his friendship before his love, pulled at the heartstrings of the audience.

Chandni (1989): A major film following a five-year sabbatical, during which he joined the Osho commune. In the film, he does a Qurbani redux by sacrificing his love for friendship.

Dabangg (2010): He held his own as the mean and manipulative stepfather of Salman Khan who has a change of heart in the end.

