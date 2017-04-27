Vinod Khanna to youth: ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi Tu Kahi Haar Ke’. Watch the inspirational video

Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27th morning. Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27th morning.

Vinod Khanna’s death has shocked the entire nation. It is hard to accept that the actor, who has given excellent performances on the silver screen, is no more with. His contemporaries and all those who have taken inspiration from his films took to Twitter to express their sorrow of losing such a star. Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a video of the veteran actor when he visited his acting school. Speaking to the students present there, the 70-year-old actor spoke about his love for his job and how he could not sense the same kind of satisfaction in other things he had tried to do.

“There is no business like show business. I have seen all kind of professions and I have seen people successful in different professions but the satisfaction and joy, the satisfaction of soul you cannot find it anywhere. This is the only kind of profession which helps you find peace and love in your work.”

As the entire hall could not stop hooting and clapping for the star, the overwhelmed actor continues, “Ultimately, it is these kinds of recognition that make you feel that yes your efforts have not gone in vain. You have made difference in life.” Vinod Khanna was a heartthrob of his times who was a joy to watch over screens. He is one of those rare actors whose screen presence was so strong that he would overshadow an actor like Amitabh Bachchan when in the same frame.

Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Asha Bhosle, Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Shatrughan Sinha paid tributes to veteran actor-politician on Twitter. The actor was hospitalised in Mumbai and passed away after a prolonged illness. The actor, who died at the age of 70, is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter. Apart from being a great actor, Vinod Khanna was the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Lok Sabha from Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab.

