Vinod Khanna suffering from cancer? Photo of actor in hospital goes viral

Vinod Khanna, the dashing star who gave competition to Amitabh Bachchan at one time, is reportedly suffering from bladder cancer. While the family of the actor is yet to confirm the news, a picture went viral on Thursday, showing a pale-looking Vinod with his family. The transformation in the actor was drastic and people started taking to social media to send their wishes to him. When indianexpress.com got in touch with the hospital, a rep refused to comment while saying he is stable and getting better.

Vinod Khanna is known for his films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Davayan, Qurbani etc.

The actor, who is also an MP from Gurdaspur, was admitted to a suburban Mumbai hospital on Friday last and was said to be in recovery. While the hospital remained tightlipped about Vinod’s health at the request of his family, his son Rahul Khanna had said that the actor is suffering from severe dehydration. “Dad was hospitalised on Friday for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he’s doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he’s been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in,” Rahul said.

On Thursday morning, a picture of the star with his family started going viral in which Vinod looked a shadow of his former self. The actor was wearing hospital clothes. indianexpress.com tried to get in touch with both Vinod’s family but they are yet to comment. While it is yet to be confirmed if the actor is suffering from bladder cancer, we wish him well and hope he gets better soon.

The actor-MP had reportedly revealed he had cancer at a press conference in Gurdaspur in February this year, according to reports in certain Hindi websites. The actor had said he is revealing about cancer only because he is in public life. He had also said that he is mostly recovered.

