Vinod Khanna recovers, but Meghalaya BJP members observe 2-min silence on his ‘demise’. Watch video

A two minutes silence program was conducted to respect Vinod Khanna without verifying the news of his death. A two minutes silence program was conducted to respect Vinod Khanna without verifying the news of his death.

Vinod Khanna was recently admitted to the hospital, and a picture of him with his family in the hospital garb went viral. Post this, wishes from the Bollywood fraternity poured in – Salman Khan, who worked with Vinod Khanna in Dabangg also visited the veteran actor in the hospital. While fans are praying for the well-being of the actor, a false death report of the actor was circulated. This resulted in a group of Meghalaya’s BJP members observing 2-minutes of silence in the honour of the actor, who also happens to be a BJP member of the Lok Sabha.

Vinod Khanna represents the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. The members of the BJP party later issued an apology after they realised that they were incorrectly informed about his health. A few of the members from the party had heard the news of his demise on television and soon observed a two minutes silence program without verifying the news of his death from the party members of other constituencies.

Commenting on the incident general secretary David Kharsati said “We wrongly observed two-minute silence and we are extremely sorry about it. We wish Khanna a long life.”

#WATCH: Faux pas by Meghalaya BJP; they observed silence after rumours of Vinod Khanna’s death surfaced. pic.twitter.com/VaZiemU4WU — ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017

“Two of our members watched TV and informed us about his demise and we believed it without verifying. We have issued a statement apologising for the grave mistake that we made. Please cooperate,” he added later.

Also read: Vinod Khanna’s health is better, he is improving: Hospital medical bulletin

Vinod Khanna, who was last seen in a film in 2015, in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dilwale, had been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaum, Mumbai after suffering from dehydration, bladder cancer. The actor is reportedly better now. In the picture of him that went viral on social media, he was hardly recognisable – he looked quite pale and seemed to have lost a lot of weight. The drastic unhealthful transformation came as a shock to everyone who saw him on screen as the macho police officer. Also, it was this same photo that had started rumours of his demise.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd