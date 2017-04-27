Vinod Khanna never let us know he was in pain, co-star Sachin Khedekar remembers actor

Sachin Khedekar remembers veteran actor Vinod Khanna. Sachin Khedekar remembers veteran actor Vinod Khanna.

Sachin remembers his co-star and the legendary actor Vinod Khanna who has left the nation sad with his passing. He shares his experience of working with the actor exclusively to indianexpress.com.

I was just remembering the days we worked together, now that he is no more. It was his last film, and I worked with him. The film took a long time to be made because of the research and other detailing, and Vinodji played the role of Shivani Raje Scindia. We worked together for around a week, and it was a great learning experience. We had horse riding shots and the style in which he did all that was really impressive. Every act made us realise that he is such a great actor.

The film shooting was going on even last year, he was unwell then too. However, he had to finish work, so he used to come in and never once would he let us know of his pain. When we started the film, he was hail and hearty! I learned a lot from him, we used to talk about his old films, and his time off into spirituality. This is when he was away from the limelight for some years, but when he came back, he was stronger than ever and bigger than what he ever was. That kind of star quality is very rare, and I feel very sad that he is no more.

I felt very bad shooting towards the end of shooting last year as he was unwell but he was there. From this, I have learnt that an actor remains an actor, no matter how many other roles they play in their lives. He was a politician, but he died as an actor.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 7:11 pm

