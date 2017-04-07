Latest News

Vinod Khanna in hospital, stable

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:April 7, 2017 3:53 am
Vinod Khanna suffered 'dehydration'.

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital on March 31 for severe dehydration. Hospital authorities said his condition is now stable.

On Thursday, the 70-year-old actor’s son Rahul Khanna said in a statement that Khanna’s condition was quickly brought under control following hospitalisation. “He is doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he has been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in,” he said.

A spokesperson from the hospital said Thursday: “He has responded positively to the treatment and is stable.”

The hospital said Khanna would be discharged in a day or two depending on the doctors’ reports.

