Vinod Khanna hospitalised, family refuses to reveal details about his health

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna, who will be seen in Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi releasing on April 2, has been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai. The actor was taken to the hospital on Sunday night. While the family does not want to talk about his illness, a close associate said it is not serious. He said, “I am not allowed to reveal anything but Vinod ji is getting better and there is nothing serious. We are just wishing that he is out of the hospital soon.”

An official from the hospital stated, “He was admitted on Sunday, April 2, and not on Friday, March 31 (some reports came in that the veteran actor was hospitalised on Friday). Also, the patient’s family members have asked us not to reveal more details, but there is definitely an improvement in Vinod Khannaji’s health.”

Vinod Khanna’s deteriorated health could be one reason why he missed the trailer launch of his movie, Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi, in which he is portraying the role of the king of Gwalior, opposite Hema Malini who is playing the role of Vijaya Raje Scindia, the queen of Gwalior.

Vinod Khanna’s sons, Akshaye and Rahul Khanna, have not commented on his health either. More information is awaited on the situation and in the meanwhile, we wish him speedy recovery.

Vinod Khanna is currently an active politician. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Dilwale in 2015, which starred actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

