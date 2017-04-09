Vinod Khanna’s health is better, he is improving: Hospital medical bulletin

A few days ago Vinod Khanna’s picture from the hospital, in which he looked visibly pale and weak, went viral. A few days ago Vinod Khanna’s picture from the hospital, in which he looked visibly pale and weak, went viral.

Vinod Khanna who has hospitalised a few days ago is reportedly recovering. According to ANI, a recent hospital medical bulletin stated that the actor’s health is better now. A few days ago Vinod’s picture from the hospital, in which he looked visibly pale and weak, went viral. His fans and well wishers have been wishing for his good health ever since. However, the latest hospital bulletin is definitely something that his fans would be happy about.

Actor Vinod Khanna’s health is better now, improving, says hospital medical bulletin. pic.twitter.com/5QnVuqJHZm — ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017

There were also reports that actor was suffering from bladder cancer. However, the hospital didn’t clarify the news. Vinod was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on March 31 after he suffered severe dehydration. “He is 70 years old and he had severe dehydration. He was admitted due to this reason and we are treating him for dehydration. If he had something (some other ailment) before admitting here then we don’t know. We can’t say anything much as the family has requested privacy. It is not fair to talk about it. He is stable. He is improving, he is responding well to

the treatment. There is nothing to worry,” a hospital official earlier told PTI.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar and actor Asha Parekh wished the iconic actor, a speedy recovery. Vinod made his Bollywood debut with 1968 film Man Ka Meet. He has given several hit Hindi films including Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Imitihaan, Inkaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Lahu Ke Do Rang, Qurbani, Dayavan and Jurm. The actor was also seen in 2015 film Dilwale co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. He played Salman Khan’s father in the Dabangg franchise too.

