Dad is doing better: Akshaye Khanna confirms that father Vinod Khanna is recovering well

After the shocking pictures of Vinod Khanna from the hospital went viral few days back, they were followed by his death hoax. Now that the hospital athorities have confirmed that the iconic star is recovering, his son and actor Akshaye Khanna has finally responded over Vinod Khanna’s present state of health.

According to Spotboye, Akshaye opened up about his father’s recovery over a text. “Dad is doing better,” the Dil Chahta Hai actor told the online publication.

Vinod Khanna had been recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, for suffering from acute dehydration. However, there were speculations that the yesteryear star was diagnosed with bladder cancer. Though this hasn’t been confirmed from either the hospital, or his family, wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery began pouring in from day one.

Earlier in the morning today, the hospital issued a medical bulletin stating that Vinod Khanna was doing better than earlier.

Since Vinod Khanna was not in the best of health and spirit, rumours and false reports of his death started making rounds too. Such was the confusion, that even Meghalaya’s BJP branch observed two minutes silence “in memory” of the actor-politician without even verifying the news.

Vinod Khanna is one of the veteran actors of Bollywood who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2015 film Dilwale. His memorable films include Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Imtihaan, Dayavan and Hera Pheri, Amar Akbar Anthony to name a few. is still popular for his role in Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s iconic film Amar Akbar Anthony.

After Akhaye Khanna’s statement, one can expect that Vinod Khanna will be back in action real soon.

