Actor, politician, disciple; the multi shades of Vinod Khanna

“I knew I could die the next moment, so I went to Bhagwan. To me, he is the ultimate in consciousness,” said veteran actor Vinod Khanna in an interview with India Today back in 1987, when he had just returned from a five year long sojourn at the United States where he had gone to follow the footsteps of Osho, Acharya Rajneesh. When he left for spiritual discovery in 1982, he was a troubled soul, recovering from the death of his mother and niece. What he had left behind was a glittering career in films that he had established in about 20 years, a massive fan following smitten by his rugged good looks and a loving family of wife and two sons.

It was just about two decades back when Khanna had joined Bollywood and made his debut as a villain in Sunil Dutt’s film “Man ka meet” (1968). At a period of time when the culture of hero centric films in the Hindi movie industry was at its peak, Khanna was one of the very few to have started off as a villain and then moved on to become a hero. His initial few films like Elaan (1971), Mera gaon mera desh (1971) and Mastana (1970) saw Khanna in the role of a villain or supporting actor.

Soon however, his strong handsome looks had won over both the audience and the directors and he was being persuaded to do lead roles. Films like Mere apne (1971) and Achanak (1973) established the star image of Khanna, despite the fact that he played negative roles in both. In the following ten years he played lead roles in several solo starrer films like Qaid (1975), Farebi (1974), Zalim (1980). He also won his maiden Filmfare award for Haath Ki Safai in which he paired opposite Simi Grewal.

While he starred in several multi starrer movies, there was a special connection that Khanna had with the biggest star of the 1970s- Amitabh Bachchan. Khanna was seen sharing screen with Big B in films like Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Hera Pheri (1976) and Muqaddar ka sikandar (1978). Many believed him to be the only actor of the 70s and 80s to give tough competition to Bachchan and several were of the opinion that Khanna’s rugged looks clearly overshadowed the stardom of ‘angry young man’ of Bollywood.

The professional rivalry with Amitabh was rather short lived since he left the industry in 1982 to achieve spiritual emancipation under the Godman Rajneesh. “They called me the sexy sanyasi: I have always been a seeker. In the film industry, I had money, glamour, fame but wondered a” now what? “ said Vinod Khanna in an interview with Times of India, explaining his brief retirement from films. The time he spent at Osho were hard on his personal life and he soon faced a divorce from his wife, Geetanjali.

In 1987 he returned to the world of films, and that too with a bang. Producers lined up to work with him with huge monetary offers. The two films with which he began his second innings, Insaaf and Satyamev jayate were super successes, touching full collections in the next few weeks and critics soon started connecting his return with the fate in store for Amitabh Bachchan. He also created sensation with Feroze Khan’s action-venture Dayavaan where he was seen romancing Madhuri Dixit, half his age. In 1999 Khanna won the Filmfare lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the industry. He kept working in cinema till 2015, making his final appearance in Dilwale alongside Shahrukh Khan.

In 1997 though, Khanna entered another phase in life when he decided to join politics as member of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 1998 general elections Khanna was elected from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. He later went on to become the union minister for culture and tourism in 2002 and then the minister of state in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In 2014 he once again won the Lok Sabha seat from Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab.

On Thursday, Khanna passed away at Mumbai at the age of 70 after having been hospitalised for bladder cancer for about month. In his career spanning close to 50 years, Khanna left behind around 146 films, a remarkable impact both in the film industry and the political circuit and a star struck fan base across a large age group reminiscing of a time when he swept several women off their feet.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 3:49 pm

