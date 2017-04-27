Vinod Khanna dead: Little-known facts about the veteran actor

Vinod Khanna died on Thursday after battling with cancer for years. Vinod Khanna died on Thursday after battling with cancer for years.

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna died at the age of 70 earlier Thursday in Mumbai, He was suffering from bladder cancer for many years. He was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital earlier this month due to dehydration. Some of his best known films are Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Mere Apne, Qurbani and Amar Akbar Anthony.

Here are some facts that most people don’t know about the actor:

1. Vinod Khanna was born in Peshawar, the present-day capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. India was partitioned in 1947 and the family moved to Mumbai thereafter.

2. In what was considered shocking at the time, Khanna left the film industry in 1982 to become a disciple of Osho Rajneesh. He moved to ‘Rajneeshpuram’ in the US and came back to India after five long years. His desertion of his wife and children was believed to have been a cause behind his eventual divorce of his first wife Gitanjali.

3. He was called a ‘sexy sanyasi’ after he became a devout follower of ‘Osho’ Rajneesh.

4. He was said to be one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood through the 80s even when it had the likes of equally big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna.

5. Not many know that he has appeared in a lead role in the Pakistani film ‘Godfather’ in 2007. That was his first appearance in Pakistani cinema.

6. Vinod Khanna met his second wife Kavita accidentally at a party that he hosted at his place. Kavita incidentally was not invited to the party.

7. He has won four times – 1998, 1999, 2004 & 2014 – from the border district of Gurdaspur in Punjab as a BJP Lok Sabha candidate.

8. He was first inducted into the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002 as a Culture and Tourism minister. His impressive work later got him elevated to the External Affairs Ministry as a minister of state.

9. Feroz Khan, one of Vinod Khanna’s good friends who starred with him in the hit 1980 film ‘Qurbani’, also coincidentally passed away on April 27 in 2009.

10. Khanna was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dilwale’ in 2015.

11. He was the actor who started the trend of playing negative roles much before Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, just like SRK, he started playing negative roles and graduated to lead roles.

12. Vinod Khanna was paid more than Jeetendra in the film Insaan. he even earned more than Amitabh Bachchan in films such as Parvarish, Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Amar Akbar Anthony.

