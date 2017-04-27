Vinod Khanna dead: Emotional Dharmendra calls him irreplaceable, Sanjay Dutt says he was family

Dharmendra remembers how Vinod Khanna was dediacted towards his work and never lost faith in himself. Dharmendra remembers how Vinod Khanna was dediacted towards his work and never lost faith in himself.

Vinod Khanna’s death led to heavy hearts and moist eyes In Bollywood. The actor began his career in 1968 and was often seen essaying negative roles in the early days of his career. Even after playing a bad guy in films, his dapper looks made him a heartthrob of the nation in the 70s and the 80s. One of his most celebrated films included Mere Gaon Mera Desh in which he for the first time shared the screen with Dharmendra and overshadowed the actor with his stellar performance.

On Thursday, the Indian film industry lost one of its stars as he succumbed to advanced bladder carcinoma. Actor Dharmendra who is shocked by the news of his co-actor’s sudden demise said there is no one who can take Vinod Khanna’s place in his life. “Vinod was a very close friend. We worked in several films together, The first one was Mera Gaon Mera Desh in which Vinod played a villain. He was a man full of life. There is nothing which can replace his absence in my life. He will always be missed,” said Dharmendra while talking to ABP.

Further talking about his experiences with Vinod Khanna, the 81-year-old actor narrated an incident when for a scene he had to hit him. “After filming the scene when I met him in the evening, I saw injury marks on his back but when I asked him about it, he said it is nothing since it is their job and they had to shoot the scene. Such was his dedication towards his work.” Dharmendra also revealed that Vinod was a man of his words and always followed his heart. He never lost faith in himself and completed everything he took in hands.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra’s wife and actor Hema Malini also tweeted, “Sad loss today of a wonderful human being, a classy actor & a dear friend & co star.His last film with me was Ek Thi Rani. RIP Vinod Khanna”

Sad loss today of a wonderful human being, a classy actor & a dear friend & co star.His last film with me was Ek Thi Rani. RIP Vinod Khanna — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 27, 2017

Rishi Kapoor who has acted with Vinod Khanna in films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Chandni, recalled the year 2009 when Vinod Khanna’s dear friend Feroz Khan died on the same day, April 27. He also changed his profile picture on Twitter and shared stills from Chandini and Amar Akbar Anthony. He wrote, “Will miss you Amar. RIP. Remembering the good times with you,Vinod. Thank you for being my friend.”

Strange coincidence. Friends Vinod Khanna and Feroz Khan die the same day 27th April. Khan sahab passed away 27th April 2009 Bangalore. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Remembering the good times with you,Vinod. Thank you for being my friend. pic.twitter.com/hvZoYeQMEF — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Will miss you Amar. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WC0zt71R4J — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Actor Sanjay Dutt who has acted with the veteran actor in several films said, “It is saddening to hear of the demise of Vinod Khanna ji. I have watched him as a child and throughout my life was always fascinated by his style and charisma. He was always a thorough gentleman. A big loss to the fraternity. He is and will always be a family to the Dutts. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Kavita Bhabhi, Akshay, Rahul, and Sakshi.”

Vinod Khanna’s another contemporary, Shatrughan Sinha also mourned the grieve loss as he wrote, “Vinod Khanna, truly “Mere Apne”, one of my most admired and loved personalities, the supremely handsome & talented superstar is no more..Right from films to politics, Vinod Khanna & I sailed together and he leaves behind an entire generation & more of fans, admirers…..friends, well wishers & loved ones grieving after him. May his noble soul find solace in the land of the almighty. Love you, miss you..My prayers and heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and his family. Very sad day for all of us. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.”

