Vinod Khanna dead after battling cancer: Bollywood, cricket fraternity mourn loss

The entire film fraternity including Rishi Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Asha Bhosle and Akshay Kumar are shocked and saddened by the demise of the legendary actor Vinod Khanna.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2017 1:10 pm
vinod khanna dead, vinod khanna died, vinod khanna, vinod khanna death reactions, asha bhosle vinod khanna death, virendra sehwag vinod khanna death, bollywood reactions vinod khanna death, Vinod Khanna died at 70. The actor was battling cancer for a long time.

Vinod Khanna, the actor who entertained the audiences in more than 100 films over the years, passed away this morning. The actor was reportedly suffering from cancer for a long time and was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he complained of discomfort. His picture from the hospital left fans of the Amar Akbar Anthony actor devastated.

As the news of Vinod Khanna’s death came out, the entire film fraternity was shocked and saddened by the demise of the legendary actor. Sharing her deep grief singer Asha Bhosle wrote, “Very sad to hear about Vinod Khannaji. A decent man and a star till the very end. My condolences to his family.” Rishi Kapoor also wrote, “Will miss you Amar. RIP.” Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also expressed his feeling on his social media account as he wrote, “We will always remember you as one of the most handsome, subtle actors of the Indian Film Industry. You will be missed.#VinodKhanna Sahab!”

Here are all others who condoled the death of Vinod Khanna who once gave a tough competition to his contemporary Amitabh Bachchan

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai in a statement said, “I met him last year at convocation of Whistling Woods film school when he was honoured with a maestro award by students for his outstanding contribution. A real handsome man on and off screen both. Celebrated his life with love n dignity n compassion for others n in service to his nation as a MP.”

First Published on: April 27, 2017 1:08 pm
