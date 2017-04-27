Vinod Khanna dead after battling cancer: Bollywood, cricket fraternity mourn loss

Vinod Khanna died at 70. The actor was battling cancer for a long time. Vinod Khanna died at 70. The actor was battling cancer for a long time.

Vinod Khanna, the actor who entertained the audiences in more than 100 films over the years, passed away this morning. The actor was reportedly suffering from cancer for a long time and was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he complained of discomfort. His picture from the hospital left fans of the Amar Akbar Anthony actor devastated.

As the news of Vinod Khanna’s death came out, the entire film fraternity was shocked and saddened by the demise of the legendary actor. Sharing her deep grief singer Asha Bhosle wrote, “Very sad to hear about Vinod Khannaji. A decent man and a star till the very end. My condolences to his family.” Rishi Kapoor also wrote, “Will miss you Amar. RIP.” Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also expressed his feeling on his social media account as he wrote, “We will always remember you as one of the most handsome, subtle actors of the Indian Film Industry. You will be missed.#VinodKhanna Sahab!”

Here are all others who condoled the death of Vinod Khanna who once gave a tough competition to his contemporary Amitabh Bachchan.

Sad to learn about the passing away of #VinodKhanna Sir,one of the most charismatic actors…truly end of an era.Condolences to the family🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 27, 2017

Very sad to hear about Vinod Khannaji. A decent man and a star till the very end. My condolences to his family. — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) April 27, 2017

Will miss you Amar. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WC0zt71R4J — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Right from films to politics, Vinod Khanna & I sailed together and he leaves behind an entire generation & more of fans, admirers…2>3

— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017

..friends, well wishers & loved ones grieving after him. May his noble soul find solace in the land of the almighty. Love you, miss you..3>4 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017

1 of the most loved,handsome & wonderful actors.Big loss.We have lost a legend today.Will always be a http://t.co/miuJHn22xR Vinod Khanna — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 27, 2017

9 years ago, on this date [27 April], Feroz Khan sahab passed away. Today, his #Qurbani and #Dayavan costar Vinod Khanna ji. Heartbreaking! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2017

my dad made me see a film called PATTHAR AUR PAYAL .. i came out becoming a fan of the villain. thank you Vinod Khanna for the films.. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) April 27, 2017

RIP Legend ..Vinod Khanna ..era ends😞RIP to Feroz Khan on death anniversary Both friends died on the same date …Om Shanti !!!🙏🏻 — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) April 27, 2017

Rest in peace #VinodKhanna ji. You were Amar, you are Amar will always remain Amar for all of us in our hearts. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 27, 2017

Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of one of the most charismatic actors #VinodKhanna ji.

Om Shanti ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 27, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing away of the most handsome charming & talented #VinodKhanna. You will always be remembered sir. RIP — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) April 27, 2017

Unbelievable loss. Deepest condolences on the passing away of a wonderful man and such a jubilant being #VinodKhanna ji.

RIP. pic.twitter.com/jkx0m2cOJa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 27, 2017

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai in a statement said, “I met him last year at convocation of Whistling Woods film school when he was honoured with a maestro award by students for his outstanding contribution. A real handsome man on and off screen both. Celebrated his life with love n dignity n compassion for others n in service to his nation as a MP.”

April 27, 2017 1:08 pm

