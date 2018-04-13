Vinod Khanna honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Vinod Khanna honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

At the 65th National Film Awards, late actor Vinod Khanna was posthumously honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This award is considered as the highest honour in Indian cinema and is presented annually by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The award is given for a personality’s “outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema”.

Vinod Khanna is the 49th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In a career spanning over four decades, Khanna was primarily known for his work in Hindi films during the 1970s. Amar Akbar Anthony, Mere Apne, Hera Pheri, Muqaddar Ka Sikander and Qurbani are just some of the popular films that he has appeared in. After taking a short break from the movies in the 1980s, Khanna returned and gained acclaim for his performances in films like Chandni and Dayavan.

He was known for his suave style and composed demeanour. His films alongside Amitabh Bachchan are still remembered as some of their best work. In his later years, Vinod Khanna appeared in many popular films like Wanted, Dabangg and Dilwale among many others.

In the past, Dadasaheb Phalke Award has been given to celebrated film personalities like music director Naushad, filmmaker Satyajit Ray, filmmaker Raj Kapoor, singer Lata Mangeshkar, actor Dilip Kumar, actor Dev Anand, filmmaker Yash Chopra among many others. Writer Gulzar, actors Shashi Kapoor and Manoj Kumar have also been conferred with this honour.

Vinod Khanna’s son Rahul Khanna posted on Twitter, “So proud to hear that my dad has been posthumously awarded India’s highest honour in cinema, the #DadasahebPhalkeAward at the #NationalFilmAwards! 1/2” He further wrote, “As we approach his first death anniversary, it’s such a lovely way to celebrate his life and work because, at his core, he wasn’t just an actor but also a lifelong film fan! 2/2”

Vinod Khanna passed away in April 2017

