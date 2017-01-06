Vin Diesel sings for Deepika Padukone at xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Mexico premiere, see video and pics

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel are in Mexico to promote xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel are in Mexico to promote xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

The team of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage film has kickstarted the promotions of the movie and guess what, the day they chose to do so was our Bollywood queen, Deepika Padukone’s birthday. On Friday, the film’s entire cast and crew were in Mexico for its promotions. Deepika Padukone, along with Vin Diesel, hosted a premiere of her Hollywood debut in the foreign land and later went to attend a press conference with the entire team.

Vin Diesel, who is in complete awe of Bajirao Mastani star Deepika, didn’t leave the chance to wish her on her special day. Telling the audience about Deepika’s birthday, Vin asked the audience to sing along with him the birthday song.

Watch | Vin Diesel sings birthday song for Deepika Padukone

Overwhelmed with happiness, Deepika thanked all for their wishes. Later she even took to her Instagram account to extend her gratitude for all the love and wrote, “Mexico City+Day One of XxX Promotions+Its My Birthday=What A Truly Amazing Day! Thank You all so much for all the Love and Wishes…❤️”

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel is happy to be friends with Deepika. “Happy birthday to a truly amazing soul. So talented, stunning and regal. Blessed to know you and call you a real friend,” Diesel wrote alongside Deepika’s poster from “xXx: Return of the Xander Cage”.

We have another proof of their friendship as Diesel is coming to India to promote xXx along with Deepika on January 14. A few days back, Deepika Padukone confirmed that her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel will visit India for two days on January 12. She even posted a special message on Twitter. She wrote, "विन, इंडिया बेसब्री से तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है! जल्द ही मुलाकात होगी, १२ और १३ जनवरी को! हम सबका ढेर सारा प्यार!" (Translation: Vin, India is eagerly waiting for you. See you soon on January 12 and 13. Lots of love).

विन,

इंडिया बेसब्री से तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है! जल्द ही मुलाकात होगी, १२ और १३ जनवरी को!

हम सबका ढेर सारा प्यार! ❤ pic.twitter.com/VYqJ76WkjG — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 3, 2017

Deepika Padukone with her xXx: The Return of Xander Cage team in Mexico. See pics

D J Caruso, who has helmed the movie, also took to the social media to wish Deepika, “Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone. You embody Lana Turner w/the grace of Audrey Hepburn and u can kick some ass too!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone. You embody Lana Turner w/the grace of Audrey Hepburn and u can kick some ass too!http://t.co/nprLXlSI4k — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) January 5, 2017

Later he even revealed that a special birthday dinner has been planned for the actor.

