Vin Diesel mania to hit Mumbai on Thursday, here’s how the Hollywood star’s day is planned

Vin Diesel, the much loved macho action star from Hollywood, will land in the maximum city early Thursday morning . (Representational Image) Vin Diesel, the much loved macho action star from Hollywood, will land in the maximum city early Thursday morning . (Representational Image)

Thursday almost everyone will run on ‘Diesel’ and as ‘Fast and Furious’ as they can. Vin Diesel, the much loved macho action star from Hollywood, will land in the maximum city early tomorrow morning and keeping in mind his star status and popularity, his greeting will be accompanied with a lot of fanfare. Every little detail of star will be looked after to make sure his subsequent stay in India is cool and comfortable. Diesel is expected to stay in India for a couple of days and his itinerary is jam-packed with fan meet, press interaction and a grand premiere of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Here’s how his day will proceed.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Diesel will arrive in a private plane that will land in Mumbai at 6.30 am . The actor will be given a traditional Indian welcome. The actor will thereafter proceed to St. Regis in Lower Parel where he will be staying put in a Presidential Suite.

Diesel along with Deepika Padukone and director DJ Caruso will meet the press and address a conference. Post the press briefing, team xXx will head over to meet their legion of fans at Phoenix Mills. Diesel will round off his day by attending the grand Indian premiere of his movie at PVR cinemas which has been hooked and booked to host the Hollywood star. Diesel along with Deepika will meet and greet their fans on the red carpet as well where an hour’s activity has already been planned.

Later after the screening, it is believed that an after party will be thrown in his honour where biggies of Bollywood could troop in to meet and greet the star. However, for the moment there is no official confirmation if the party will indeed happen as given the busy activities the actors would be engaged in, it remains to be seen if they will indeed party hard.

Security at the hotel and cinema venue has been beefed up to make sure no one gatecrashes into the press conference or premiere. While Diesel will be travelling with his security entourage, the hotel premises too will be calling in additional reinforcements just to be safe and secure.