Vikramadiya Motwane: Adapting Chakra for big screen would be challenging

Director Vikramadiya Motwane, who is heading for the big screen adaptation of Chakra: The Invincible, says since India doesn’t have a superhero culture, it will be a little difficult to transport into thatworld. Chakra: The Invincible is the first Indian superherocreated by comics legend Stan Lee. According to reports, Anurag Kashyap’s Phantom Filmshas teamed up with Lee’s POW! Entertainment and Graphic Indiafor the project that Motwane will direct. “We don’t have a superhero culture. Comic books and superheroes are part of American culture. We have ‘Amar Chitrakatha’ etc.

It’s difficult to transport into alienculture of your own and to make a film on superheroes when youdon’t have a base for that,” Motwane told PTI. “Also in a lot of our superhero films, things are borrowed, I think audience can smell that. All the superhero films around the world are same so how do we compete with a ‘Spider-Man’ film, is a challenge,” he says. Motwane, who has so far directed films such as “Udaan”, Lootera and Trapped, says the competition of superhero genre is worldwide. “It is going to be a challenge for us but we will give our best. It (Indian version) is in development. It won’t go on floors this year, it will be next year only.”

“It is a different feeling when the film airs on TV than its official release on the big screen. It’s all the more scarier as you are reaching out to a wider audience through television. It’s more nerve wrecking as for this film they are the true audience,”Motwane told about Trapped that also starred Rajkummar Rao.

