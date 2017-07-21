Vikramaditya Motwane: I always feel I could have made the film better

Vikramaditya Motwane is known for films like Udaan, Trapped and Lootera. Vikramaditya Motwane is known for films like Udaan, Trapped and Lootera.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane, who has directed critically-acclaimed films such as Udaan, Lootera and Trapped, says looking back he always feels he could have made his movies better. “When I look back I either feel I did this mistake while shooting or writing. Eventually you try and make sure you do not repeat the same mistake with your next film. I always feel I could have made the film better,” he told PTI. The director’s recently released Trapped is set to make a world television premiere tomorrow on &Pictures HD.

“It is a different feeling when the film airs on TV than its official release on the big screen. It’s all the more scarier as you are reaching out to a wider audience through television. It’s more nerve wrecking as for this film they are the true audience,” he says. Motwane is hopeful the audience will enjoy watching it in their houses. The film features Rajkummar Rao as a man locked in an uninhabited apartment in Mumbai. ”

At a cinema hall, there is a claustrophobic vibe but when watching the film in their own house, the audience will be able to tap into the familiarity of the situation.” When asked if there is any plan to turn the film into a franchise, Motwane says, “It is a great, fantastic idea. We did think about doing it for television but we did not follow it.”

Currently, Vikramaditya Motwane is working on Bhavesh Joshi in which vetera actor Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor is playing the lead role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App