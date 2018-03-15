Hindi remake of Madhavan’s Vikram Vedha confirmed

Vikram Vedha starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi minted money at the box-office domestically as well as outside India. Vikram Vedha starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi minted money at the box-office domestically as well as outside India.

After superhits like Arjun Reddy, Sairat and Kanchana 2, it is R Madhavan’s Tamil crime thriller Vikram Vedha which is all set to be remade for the Hindi movie audience. Reliance Entertainment made an official announcement on Wednesday about the project. The makers have retained the original director duo Pushkar and Gayatri for the Hindi remake and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has joined the team as the writer and creative producer.

Talking about the project the Aiyaary director Neeraj said, “Vikram Vedha is a unique film and this story has to be retold to the Hindi audience world over. We have all grown up on the Vikram Betaal mythology, but this out of the box contemporary treatment makes it a must-see movie.” Apart from Neeraj, the project will be co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios headed by S. Sashikanth.

Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action crime thriller inspired by the mythological characters of Vikram and Betaal. The film tells the story of a tough police officer (R Madhavan) who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster (Vijay Sethupathi). Superstar Rajinikanth too described the film as a “mass film made with so much class.” It struck gold at the box-office domestically as well as outside India and reportedly collected Rs 50 crore in India.

While the directors of the original film have been retained, nothing has been said about the cast of the film yet. But going by Madhavan’s wish which he expressed earlier to IANS in an interview, the entire team of the Tamil film should be a part of its Hindi remake. Madhavan said, “I would love to take the film, the entire team of ‘Vikram Vedha’ to Bollywood. This is a team I don’t want to let go of. The same story can be set in Mumbai. If everything works out, we could make it in Hindi.”

