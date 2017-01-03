Vikram Bhatt to roll out two web series

Vikram Bhatt is all set to enter the digital space by producing two web series, one about the supernatural element and the other chronicling the life of a Bollywood star. Vikram Bhatt is all set to enter the digital space by producing two web series, one about the supernatural element and the other chronicling the life of a Bollywood star.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is all set to enter the digital space by producing two web series, one about the supernatural element and the other chronicling the life of a Bollywood star. The first of the untitled shows falls under the urban thriller genre with supernatural elements, while the other is based on the life of a reigning Bollywood star who overcomes odds to achieve superstardom.

“Always exciting to work on projects for a digital audience. The creative challenge is to hold on to their attention and make them want for more,” Bhatt said in a statement. “The allure of the paranormal that plays on in your minds and the vicarious thrill of knowing what it is like to lead the life of a Bollywood star are sure to glue the

audience to their laptop or mobile screens,” he added.

The new shows are slated to be released on Vuclip’s OTT Video on Demand Service – Viu in the first quarter of 2017. The Raaz Reboot helmer said the star cast will be announced in 10 days and the shows will have “very strong characterisations of the female protagonists.” The shows will be co-produced by Bhatt and digital media company Culture Machine.