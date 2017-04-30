Vikram Bhatt opens up about his relationships: Affairs with Sushmita Sen and Ameesha Patel were shallow

Vikram Bhatt opens up about his personal relationship with Sushmita Sen and Ameesha Patel. Vikram Bhatt opens up about his personal relationship with Sushmita Sen and Ameesha Patel.

Vikram Bhatt recently confessed more about his alleged affairs with Bollywood actors Ameesha Patel and Sushmita Sen. The director spoke about his personal life like never before and revealed that he feels more like a collection of wrecks, and it was not any single relationship that ruined him. Vikram Bhatt worked with Sushmita Sen when he wrote Dastak, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. He also directed a film called Ankahee, which is apparently based on Sushmita Sen, and stars Ameesha Patel. The director was known to have had an affair with both of them, but it was apparently his relationship with Sushmita Sen that broke his marriage with childhood sweetheart Aditi.

Vikram got candid during an interview to HT Brunch. He said that when he was separated from his wife and daughter, he had contemplated suicide. But he also stresses that it has nothing to do with Sushmita. “That was not because of Sushmita. That was because of what I’d done to my life. I had gotten divorced, my film Ghulam was yet to be released, I was only Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend, I was depressed, I missed my daughter like crazy…I had just made a mess of my life,” said Vikram. “I don’t think any one relationship in my life has wrecked me. I think I am a collection of wrecks,” he added.

He also said that he regretted hurting his family the most and also observes that at that point in time he was a cunning coward. “I regret hurting my wife and my child and abandoning them. I regret the pain I caused them. I always believe that when you’re not courageous, you become cunning. I did not have the courage to tell Aditi how I felt. And it was all happening together, it was a big mess. I regret being weak at that time. Had I not been weak, things would have been different today. But when I look back in hindsight, it’s all about growing up, and everything teaches you something at least,” he said.

When speaking about his recent book, the writer-director also said that his affairs were shallow. “There’s nothing about Sushmita or Ameesha in this book. While they may have been my most-known relationships, I think they were the shallow ones.” This is also why he never considered marrying either of them apparently. He said, “No, I didn’t want to marry either of them. And it’s not like there’s any bitterness. There’s too much water under the bridge now.”​

